Media reports on potential US sanctions against Putin’s associates a ‘tantrum’ — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers media reports about potential sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close circle and about other restrictions over the situation in Ukraine to be a manifestation of the informational tantrum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"These are not news, but rather a continued informational tantrum that we observe in the media these days," the spokesman said, answering a question whether such publication may negatively affect the upcoming December 7 talks between the presidents of Russia and the US.

Earlier on Monday, CNN reported that the potential new US sanctions may affect the Russian president’s close associates and also include the disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT system (the international payment and data transfer system).

The Putin-Biden online summit is planned for December 7. The Russian leader will contact his US counterpart from Sochi. Previously, Peskov told journalists that the two leaders will discuss tensions around Ukraine, NATO’s advance towards the Russian border and Putin’s initiative on the guarantees of security.

Recently, claims of a potential Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine have become increasingly frequent in the West and in Ukraine. Russia calls such claims empty and groundless.