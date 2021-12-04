Biden says he does not accept anybody’s red lines referring to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has said he does not accept anybody’s red lines with reference to Ukraine.

"I don’t accept anybody’s red lines," he told reporters on Friday when asked to comment on statements that Moscow considers NATO’s infrastructure nearing the Russian borders and the deployment of strike systems in Ukraine red lines.

"We’re aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and my expectation is we’re going to have a long discussion with Putin," Biden added.

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s videoconference meeting with his US counterpart has been appointed preliminarily and will be announced after it is agreed with the US side, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier.

Previously, the West and Ukraine frequently echoed an allegedly looming Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.