Belarus ready for end of confrontation with West — top diplomat

MINSK, December 4. /TASS/. Belarus is ready for an end of confrontation with Western nations, and has made concrete proposals in that regard, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with the Belarus-1 TV channel.

Commenting on his participation in the meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) foreign ministers in Stockholm, the minister said: "What is said publicly during such public events is one thing. On the sidelines, however, our colleagues say that we all should make a stop and start thinking of how to stop fuelling tensions any further and prevent the situation from spiraling further down."

"We are ready for that," he said. "We have made concrete proposals."

"Clearly, this won’t happen immediately," the minister continued. "I think that there is always a way out of any situation, including out of this complicated situation in the current relations between Belarus and the European Union."

The minister said he met with some of his Western colleagues on the sidelines of the event in Stockholm, but did not name those diplomats.

"I had a series of meetings with my colleagues, and they were officially reported on the foreign ministry’s website. The majority of meetings was held behind closed doors, and we did not report them, because our colleagues requested to keep this information confidential," Makei added.