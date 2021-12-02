NATO ‘pumping’ weapons to Ukraine goads Kiev into sabotaging Minsk deal, says Lavrov

STOCKHOLM, December 2. /TASS/. NATO’s bolstering of Ukraine’s military encourages Kiev to undermine the Minsk accords, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov stated on Thursday, speaking at a meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers.

"The nightmarish prospect of a military confrontation, which our continent had undergone, is back following the dual-track decision by NATO. [Meanwhile,] Europe remains silent. Ukraine is being pumped with weapons, and this goads Kiev into sabotaging the Minsk agreements, fostering the illusion of settling this conflict by force," the foreign minister said.

Lavrov underscored that as NATO continues to "advance irresponsibly" its military infrastructure to the Russian borders, the architecture of strategic stability is being destroyed. "The alliance recklessly moved forward its military infrastructure to the borders of Russia. Missile defense systems have been stationed in Romania and Poland which can be used as strike complexes. American medium-range missiles are about to appear on European soil," he said.

According to the foreign minister, the alliance also refuses to deal with Moscow's proposals to defuse tensions. "NATO gives up constructively considering our suggestions to de-escalate tensions and prevent dangerous incidents," Lavrov concluded.