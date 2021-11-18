Some Western partners trying to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Some Western countries are seeking to drive a wedge between Russia and China, but in response to this Moscow and Beijing will keep boosting cooperation and coordinating steps on the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Speaking at an expanded board meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Putin said that Russian-Chinese relations "are a model of effective inter-state interaction in the 21st century."

"Of course, not everyone likes this," he stated. "Some Western partners are blatantly trying to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing, but this is obvious for us and together with our Chinese friends we will further respond by expanding cooperation in politics, the economy and other areas and will coordinate steps on the international arena."

The Russian president stressed that the bilateral relations reached their historical maximum and are characterized by an all-embracing strategic partnership.

"We will continue strengthening relations with our good neighbors and friends in China," Putin added.