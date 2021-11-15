Polish police report about 3,500 migrants on Belarusian side of Kuznica border crossing

WARSAW, November 15.TASS/. About 3,500 migrants have amassed on the Belarusian side close to the border crossing near Poland’s Kuznica village, Stanislaw Zaryn, Spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, said in a tweet on Monday.

"According to the Polish police, the Belarusians have amassed about 3,500 migrants at the closed border crossing point in Kuznica," Zaryn said.

"The Belarusians are deliberately escalating situation on the border," the spokesperson wrote on Twitter. Polish police said there were mainly men among the group of migrants, but women and children were also seen. Polish services are in full readiness, police pledged.

Polish media outlets and social networking sites also report that migrants are setting up a tent camp on the territory of the border crossing point and making fires.

Poland closed the Kuznica border crossing on November 9 amid the inflow of illegal migrants.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.