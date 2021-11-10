Poland detains all migrants after illegal, violent crossings, defense chief says

WARSAW, November 10. /TASS/. All migrants that crossed into Poland on Tuesday night have been taken into custody, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday in an interview to Polish Radio.

"It was a restless night," he said, adding there were many attempts to break through the border. "All those who got through have been detained.’’

Polish forces have to deal with several groups that rush the border in various places at the same time, according to the interview.

The storming of the border took place in the areas of Bialowieza and Krynki, according to the national border service. The groups numbered a few dozen people. Some of them were turned back to Belarus immediately while there was a search effort for the others. Both crossings were violent, with the fence along the border being torn down, a Border Guard spokeswoman said.

According to Polish Border Guard estimates, there are 2,000 to 4,000 people near Poland’s border that are seeking to cross into the European Union.