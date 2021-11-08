Another extended Troika meeting on Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad on November 11

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Another extended Troika (Russia, the United States, China, Pakistan) meeting on Afghanistan will be held in Islamabad on November 11, Russian presidential representative for Afghanistan and director of the foreign ministry’s second Asia department, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS on Monday.

"I confirm," he replied to the corresponding question.

The previous meeting took place in Moscow on October 19 ahead of the consultations on Afghanistan in the Moscow format. The United States did not take part.