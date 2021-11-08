Minsk says up to 1,000 refugees are moving toward border with Poland

MINSK, November 8. /TASS/. A big group of refugees is moving across Belarus toward its border with Poland, Belarus’ State Border Committee said on Monday.

"A group of many refugees with their belongings is moving along the highway toward the border," it said.

The Committee’s spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told TASS that the group includes around 1,000 refugees. "The Belarusian side is taking measures to ensure uninterrupted operation of international communications channels and the security of the people who are walking along the highway," he stressed.

More than 30,000 migrants have tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border since the beginning of 2021. Warsaw has imposed a state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus. It regularly reinforces border troops. Now there are up to 10,000 of them. Apart from that, the Polish side has built a barbed-wire fence to be later replaced by a solid 5-meter tall wall equipped with sensors and other tools.