OPCW ignored 200 of Russia’s notes on terrorist provocations in Syria, envoy says

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has ignored about 200 verbal notes from Russia on the provocations being prepared by terrorists in Syria, Moscow’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said during an online briefing on Tuesday.

He emphasized that Syria’s authorities repeatedly reported to the technical secretariat the provocations with the use of chemical weapons being prepared by the terrorists. "If memory serves, we sent 200 verbal notes to the technical secretariat, and believe me, the technical secretariat did not respond to a single one of them," the envoy said.

The Russian diplomat also reiterated that in the summer of 2020, a report by the UN investigative team was published containing information on the use of chemical weapons by terrorists. "Such groups are active on Syrian territory, there are skills, technologies and chemical components. How did they ‘leak’ from the arsenals of Saddam Hussein’s army? How did the transfer of these chemicals occur? This is a question to the Americans and the British who were on Iraq’s territory and who were purportedly taking care of observing the stability and security," the Russian representative added.