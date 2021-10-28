Attempts to settle Donbass conflict by force to result in incalculable tragedy — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The conflict in southeastern Ukraine cannot be settled by military means and the attempts to solve this problem with the use of force will have most deplorable and incalculable consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"I would like to mention once again that the conflict in southeastern Ukraine has no military solution, as was acknowledged by all those countries that so much fret over civilians and, generally, the situation in Ukraine. The attempts to settle it by force will have very deplorable and somewhat incalculable but generally tragic consequences," the Russian diplomat stressed.

Western countries’ incessant deliveries of armaments and ammunition to Ukraine bolster Kiev’s confidence that the conflict in Donbass can be resolved with military means, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out.

This is also facilitated by the deployment of military training missions by NATO member states on Ukrainian territory and numerous military drills, she added.

"We call on Western countries that are beefing Ukraine up with weapons, and this primarily relates to Washington and also to Berlin and Paris as the Normandy format participants, to stop encouraging the country’s militarization and use their influence to put Kiev back on the track of achieving a durable peace in Donbass by political and diplomatic means," Zakharova said.