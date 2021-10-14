Lebanese army stalks snipers who opened fire from Beirut rooftops

BEIRUT, October 14. /TASS/. The Lebanese Army sent additional patrols to the Tayuneh quarter of Beirut, where several snipers reportedly opened fire at the streets from rooftops.

A source in law enforcement told TASS on Thursday that shooting continues in the neighboring quarters of Chiyah and Ain Remmeneh. According to the source, "the military managed to catch two snipers, but the shooting did not stop."

Roads leading to this part of Western Beirut are completely locked off by soldiers and armored vehicles.

"The streets are empty, shops and schools are closed," a local resident told TASS reporter. "People are panicking over what has happened, many people fled to neighboring quarters."

Meanwhile, other reports indicate that the shooting has stopped.

The Army intelligence was tasked with investigating the Beirut incident. The Lebanese Ministry of the Interior confirmed that six people were killed and over 60 people were injured in the incident. The Army moved armored vehicles into the city and warned on Twitter that it will open fire on everyone carrying a weapon.