Kyrgyz President appoints Akylbek Japarov Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree appointing his namesake Akylbek Japarov as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration and approved the composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree in accordance with paragraph 2 of part 1 of Article 70 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, Akylbek Japarov was appointed Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration, and he was relieved of his previously assigned duties," the presidential press service reported on Wednesday. The Kyrgyz leader also approved the composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier, on Wednesday, deputies of Kyrgyz Parliament endorsed Japarov’s proposal to appoint his namesake as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration. The majority of the elected representatives voted for the president's proposal, as well as for the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Amendments to the Kyrgyz Constitution, providing that the head of the presidential administration chairs the cabinet were adopted in a referendum in April. Based on it, the president signed the relevant constitutional law on June 11. On Tuesday, the president dismissed the entire government headed by Ulukbek Maripov and nominated Minister of Economy Japarov for the post of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration, simultaneously appointing him to both posts.

The majority of ministers have retained their posts, including Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev, Minister of Interior Ulan Niyazbekov, Emergency Situations Minister Boobek Azhikeev, Minister of Defense Baktybek Bekbolotov and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev who will now simultaneously carry out the duties of the Deputy Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers, supervising the entire security unit.

The position of first deputy was assigned to the former Chairman of State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market, Arzybek Kozhoshev. Another deputy is Edil Baisalov, former civic activist and former Kyrgyz ambassador to the UK.

According to the new version of the constitution, the president’s powers are significantly strengthened, giving him full control over the activities of the executive branch. The powers of the parliament and government were also downgraded. In particular, the number of deputies was reduced from 120 to 90 people, while 36 of them will now be elected in single-mandate constituencies. Previously, the lawmakers were elected exclusively by party lists.