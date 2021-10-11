{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Zelensky says Normandy format is only format for settling conflict in Donbass

We have no other tool other than the Normandy format to get over this situation, to really stop the war in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said

KIEV, October 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Monday he thinks that the Normandy format (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine) is the only format on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass.

"I completely support this format and think that we have no other tool other than the Normandy format to get over this situation, to really stop the war in eastern Ukraine," he said during talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. A fragment of the telephone talks was posted on the Telegram channel of Ukraine’s Dom television channel.

The Ukrainian president also said he wanted a meeting of the Normandy Four leader to be organized in the near future.

The office of the Ukrainian president said earlier that the sides had discussed further steps toward peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbass and preparations of the Normandy Four summit.

Apart from that, Merkel and Macron had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday evening. According to the Kremlin press service, the leaders stressed the importance of the implementation of the Minsk agreements as the only settlement basis.

Talks in the so-called Normandy format over Ukraine began to be held in June 2014. During special ceremonies on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the allied landings in Normandy during World War II, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for the first time discussed ways of settling the conflict in Donbass. A number of telephone conversations and summit meetings, as well as contacts between foreign ministers, have been held since then. The latest summit in the Normandy format was held in Paris in December 2019. In the recent months, talks have been held at levels of political adviser and foreign ministers.

Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus journalist charged with inciting social hostility
Charges were brought several hours before the expiration of the procedural term
Putin to deliver very important speech at Russian Energy Week — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President would take part in the Russian Energy Week’s plenary session
Russia can't rely on EU, given its sanctions-mania against Moscow, says Lavrov
Russia realized that relying on the EU in strategic areas of the economy, expecting supplies of technologies and components from countries that can overnight impose sanctions against us is simply impermissible for such a power as Russia, the foreign minister said
Russian diplomat advises EU foreign policy chief to think about domestic issues
Earlier, Borrell expressed an opinion that neither Russia nor Turkey would ever become a superpower
Syrian air defense shot down 8 of 12 missiles launched by Israel in Homs region Friday
The attack left six Syrian soldiers injured
West too engrossed in intrigues against Russia causing crisis in EU — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the numerous analytical institutions set up in NATO and EU countries to counter Russia should better now "think about what was the cause of the crisis"
Russia, US to draw red lines over Ukraine, Belarus during Nuland's Moscow visit — expert
Concrete agreements that the sides might try to conclude will concern "Russia-US rivalry in the post-Soviet space," Dmitry Suslov noted
Russia did not invite NATO monitors to Zapad-2021 exercise in tit-for-tat move — top brass
According to Russian military Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, Russian attaches were not invited to Defender Europe 2021 NATO exercise
Syria air defense forces repel Israeli missile attack on airdrome in Homs governorate
According to the source six soldiers were wounded and material damage was incurred
Flights of L-410 planes suspended pending crash probe results
Sixteen people died in the crash in Tatarstan and six were injured
‘Unacceptable’: China blasts US politicization of Russian gas deliveries to EU
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, the American authorities are pushing a deliberate policy of exerting pressure on Russian energy projects in Europe
Starlink satellites can be used to change flight path of missiles — Roscosmos chief
According to Rogozin, Starlink can also be used to deliver "purely political, and, most likely, anti-Russian content" directly to mobile phones
Government to do everything to ensure prosperous life in rural regions, Putin pledges
Rural tourism is getting increasingly popular in Russia, President said
Guerrilla war against Taliban raging on in Panjshir, says resistance movement
"The Taliban doesn’t control the whole territory of Afghanistan," Leader of the National Congress Party of Afghanistan Abdul Latif Pedram noted
Europe fails to reach long-term deals with Russia and is left without gas, Vucic says
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia was currently holding talks with Russia to buy gas at reduced prices
Lavrov advises Europeans to ‘listen more often to’ Putin, if it alleviates market crunch
The foreign minister noted that EU leaders stayed mum when the oil and gas prices were in the red
US embassy staffers suspected of theft opt for leaving Russia — diplomat
The stolen backpack has not been returned to its legitimate owner
Light aircraft crashes in Tatarstan — emergency services source
There were 23 people on board
Russia sends counter-demarche over Navalny case to OPCW — Foreign Ministry
The document says that Britain, Germany, France and Sweden and the OPCW technical secretariat are obliged to present answers to Russia' questions over the Navalny affair
968 die from Covid-19 in Russia in past 24 hours, new record high since onset of pandemic
In the past 24 hours, 29,362 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Russia - the highest daily increase since December 24 and the second highest number since the onset of the pandemic
Russian, Serbian military pilots kick off joint drills in Serbia
The drills have brought together joint crews from both countries flying MiG-29 aircraft, Mi-8 and Mi-35 helicopters
The US needs nothing from Ukraine except deterrence of Russia — government official
It means that such alliance is very fragile and will turn to ashes at a certain moment of time, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev added
Kremlin hammers The Sun as ‘very unscientific’, excoriates tabloid’s article on jab claims
The Sun earlier said that Russian secret services had allegedly obtained information about the composition of the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca
Russia requests diplomatic immunity withdrawn from 3 US diplomats over suspicion of theft
"Should the embassy refuse to withdraw the immunity, the mentioned people must leave Russian territory immediately," the Ministry added
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland to travel to Moscow on October 11
Nuland was denied a Russian visa in May 2019
Politics, red tape, unfair competition impede Sputnik V’s recognition in EU, says senator
Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev excoriated the claims that Russia allegedly did not submit the required package of documents as baseless
Plesetsk cosmodrome to witness two launches of light and heavy Angara rocket in 2022
The Aerospace Force’s commander, Colonel-General Sergey Surovikin pointed out that the assembly of heavy Angara-A5 is underway, the launch date will be arranged on December 20
Press review: Putin eases EU gas prices and Moscow to strike back at NATO expulsion
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 8th
Lavrov points to seven years of lost opportunities in Russia-EU relations
Sergey Lavrov stressed that the current state of affairs had gone too far and nobody would manage to reverse it overnight
Massive blackout in Lebanon after two largest power plants stop
According to Reuters, the outage may last for "several days"
Turkey urges US to abolish ‘misguided policy’ in Syria — Foreign Minister
"They should be more honest to the US American people and the Congress", Mevlut Cavusoglu said
Orion drones can use any weapons — CEO
UAV has the open architecture enabling to accommodate consumer’s wishes, Sergei Bogatikov said
Russia develops cutting-edge vessel for Northern Sea Route
The Ivan Papanin-class vessel will be able to break ice up to 2.1 meters thick
Lavrov having meeting with Serbian president in Belgrade
At the beginning of the talks, Russian Foreign Minister and Serbian President welcomed each other on the background of the two countries’ flags and continued the meeting behind closed doors
Several Russians removed from US sanction list ahead of Nuland’s visit — diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Nuland’s visit to Moscow was requested by the US side
Agrarian sector becomes a pillar of Russian economy — Putin
In his words, advanced technologies are actively used by the Russian agricultural sector
Sullivan's statements on gas fundamentally wrong — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had never used energy resources as a weapon or means of political or other pressure
Moscow makes meeting with Zelensky clear in advance of Nuland’s visit
According to Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Counties Vladimir Zharikhin, "Moscow demonstrates that it geared up for discussing the Ukrainian problem, but with those who have been making decisions in recent years, it means, with the United States"
Right-wing coalition wins Czech parliamentary elections — TV
Czech President Milos Zeman said earlier that he would entrust the biggest party in the parliament with forming the new government
Albanian PM’s statement on unification with Kosovo unacceptable — Russian Foreign Ministry
Promotion of ‘Greater Albania’ creation plans grossly contradicts provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and undermines stability in the region, Maria Zakharova said
Putin backs idea to increase gas supply on market via St. Petersburg Stock Exchange
According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, this may become one of the factors that will cool the situation on the market
Kurz announces his resignation as Austrian chancellor
Sebastian Kurz suggested that President Alexander Van der Bellen should appoint Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg as acting head of government
Japan to keep in place strict border control over COVID pandemic — ambassador
According to Toyohisa Kozuki, it is difficult to say when Japan will lift restrictions for foreigners
US must publish details of nuclear submarine incident — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Zhao Lijian noted that this incident is particularly important amid the establishment the AUKUS partnership, which includes provision of nuclear submarine technologies from the US to Australia
Taliban delegation meets with US diplomats in Qatar
The movement offered the US side to open new page in relations between Kabul and Washington, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said
22 people died after Covid vaccination in Lithuania — report
According to Lithuanian State Medicines Control Agency spokeswoman Aiste Tautvidiene, Lithuania reports every lethal case to the European Medicines Agency
Death toll of surrogate alcohol poisoning in Orenburg Region grows to 26
According to Deputy Minister of Regional and Informational Policy of the Orenburg Region Inna Averkova, 28 more people suffered, some of them remain in hospitals
Mitrofan Moskalenko helicopter carrier to become Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship — source
Necessary insfrastructure is being prepared in Sevastopol for the warship, currently being built at the Zaliv shipyard
Russia to wait for responsible leaders in Ukraine, says Medvedev
Ukraine is under direct foreign administration now and fully depends on the West, from money ‘handouts’ to direct management by special services, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stressed
Vucic says hopes Serbia will have lowest price for Russian gas
Serbian President added that the construction of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline is a major help for the country amid the energy crisis
Serbia becomes gas transit country on October 1
According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Belgrade’s efforts aimed at the construction of Balkan Stream and the planning of long-term contracts have been a success
