Russian legislator calls US lawmakers’ sanction proposals ‘triumph of absurd’

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The US lawmakers are using the issue of sanctions to prevent Russia from taking part in the settlement of energy problems in Europe, their initiatives to impose sanctions against high-ranking Russian officials are ‘the triumph of the absurd’, the chairman of the 7th Duma’s committee for international affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Thursday.

"This is simply the triumph of the absurd, you can’t put it in any other words. Of course [the US] wants to somehow push us aside from the settlement of Europe’s gas problems," Slutsky said. However, Russia will in any case "help all wise partners" even if cooperation will face difficulties somewhere, he pledged.

American legislators’ suggestions regarding sanctions are "an attempt to ruin even those modest constructive proposals that were hammered out by the presidents of Russia and the US" at the summit in Geneva.

Possible sanctions

In September, the US House of Representatives' Rules Committee passed an amendment to the defense budget, which recommends the US administration consider imposing sanctions against 35 Russian citizens, including government ministers, major businessmen, public figures and journalists.