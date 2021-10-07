At least 15 people killed in southern Pakistan earthquake

TASS, October 7. Pakistan Disaster Management reports that at least 15 people were killed in the earthquake in southern Pakistan on Thursday, according to France-Presse news agency.

"Currently, 15-20 people have been killed. The death toll may go up," the agency was told. No structural damage has been reported.

Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center informed about a 5.7-magintude earthquake that occurred in Pakistan. The epicenter of the tremors was located 102 km northeast Quetta, a city with the approximate population of 733,000. The source of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface.