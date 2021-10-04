Athletes with Russia’s anti-COVID-19 jabs to be cleared for 2022 Olympics, say organizers

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Athletes inoculated with Russian-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games revealed to TASS on Monday.

"Regarding the vaccines, please note that all vaccines recognized by World Health Organization or related international organizations, or approved officially by the countries or regions concerned will be accepted. Therefore, Russia’s vaccines are well accepted," the organizers stated.

Commenting on the decision of the Beijing Organizing Committee, a senior Russian lawmaker, Dmitry Svishchev, told TASS it was a friendly move on behalf of China.

"This is an unbiased reality as the Russian vaccines [against COVID-19] have been recognized as some of the best in the world, but due to certain political games on the arena of medical services, some countries refuse to accept them," Svishchev, a member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, said in an interview with TASS.

"However, a Russian vaccine was recently recognized by Hong Kong," he continued. "Europe is gradually recognizing it as well."