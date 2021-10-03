UAE Vice President, Crown Prince of Dubai visit Russian pavilion at Expo 2020

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai, and Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the Russian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, a spokesman for the Russian ministry of industry and trade told TASS on Sunday.

The Russian pavilion at the Expo 2020 world exhibition in Dubai opened on October 1. Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Nizhny Novgorod region, the Republics of Tatarstan, Komi, and Yakutia, as well as North Caucasian republics are represented in it. The Russian side plans to organize 60 business and cultural events during the exhibition.

The international exhibition Expo 2020 is the most famous in the world. It takes place every five years in various countries, while the venue is determined each time by the International Exhibitions Bureau’s General Assembly (The Bureau International des Expositions). The first time the event was held was in 1851 in London.

Traditionally, each country presents its achievements in the field of science, culture, industry and technology. The current exhibition was expected to take place in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to October 2021.

As many as 192 countries are participating in the exhibition this year, while more than 25 mln visitors are expected. Expo 2020 will last six months, until late March 2022.