BERLIN, September 29. /TASS/. Armin Laschet, the chancellor candidate of Germany’s conservative Christian Democrats, has congratulated Olaf Scholz, the leader of the German Social Democrats (SPD), on winning the election, AFP reported on Wednesday citing party sources.

According to them, in spite of the congratulations, the conservative candidate still seeks to form a coalition government with the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the SDP, who won the Bundestag election.