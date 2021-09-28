New Kabul University chancellor bans women from attending classes

NEW DELHI, September 28. /TASS/. The new chancellor of Kabul University, Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat, appointed by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), has announced that women will be banned from teaching and attending university classes while "real Islamic environment" is being established.

"Folks! I give you my words as the chancellor of the Kabul University: as long as real Islamic environment is not provided for all, women will not be allowed to come to universities or work. Islam first," he wrote on Twitter.

The move is in line with the rules that the Taliban set during their first rule in 1996-2001, which prohibited women from appearing in public unaccompanied by male relatives and receiving education.

Earlier in the month, the new Afghan government announced that female students would be able to attend university classes but would have to be separated from male students and wear Muslim clothes. Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat took the helm of the Kabul University on September 22, replacing Mohammad Osman Baburi sacked by the Taliban.

The Taliban earlier vowed to preserve Afghanistan's education achievements and build an education system that would be unparalleled in Asia.