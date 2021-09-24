Vietnamese company produces first batch of Sputnik V vaccine

HANOI, September 25. /TASS/. Vietnamese pharmaceutical company Vabiotech announced on Friday it had produced the first serial batch of the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine.

"We are pleased to announce the successful production of the first Sputnik V batch in Vietnam. The Russian side examined the batch and analyzed it for compliance with the standard," Vabiotech President Do Tuan Dat said.

In his words, the Sputnik V vaccine produced by Vabiotech will be used in Vietnam’s national immunization program.

"This first batch of the vaccine will help citizens of Vietnam to promptly gain access to a high-quality vaccine, making the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic more effective," the official said.

Vabiotech produced a trial batch of Sputnik V in July. A quality control in Russia confirmed that it corresponded to quality standards. At present, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Vabiotech are conducting a technology transfer. According to earlier reports, an option to transfer the technology for the production of the Russian vaccine in the amount of up to 100 mln doses per year to the Vietnamese side was under consideration.

Sputnik V received registration from the Vietnamese Health Ministry on March 23 this year. To date, Vietnam permits vaccination with anti-coronavirus vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Vero Cell (China), Abdala (Cuba) and Hayat-Vax (UAE).