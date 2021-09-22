Taliban stress role of relations with Russia, China, Pakistan — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. At consultations in Kabul with special envoys of Russia's president, China's Foreign Ministry and Pakistan's prime minister on September 21-22 representatives of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) stressed the importance of relations with the three countries in the context of the situation in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release on Wednesday.

"The Taliban underscored special attention to advancing relations with Russia, China and Pakistan and stressed the major role of the three countries in strengthening peace and security in Afghanistan," the news release runs.

The consultations were held at the invitation of the Taliban authorities. Zamir Kabulov represented Russia, Yue Xiaoyun, China, and Mohammed Sadiq, Pakistan. They were received by acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Finance Minister Hidayatullah Badri and other officials.

"It has been agreed to maintain constructive contacts for the sake of peace and prosperity of Afghanistan and the region's stability and development. The special envoys also held a meeting with Afghanistan's former president, Hamid Karzai and former chief of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah. Efforts were considered advancing peace and stability in the country," the news release runs.