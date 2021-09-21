UK needs to sort out its own issues before building Global Britain, Russian official says

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. London should iron out its inter-ethnic issues at home first of all, before trying to build a Global Britain, Secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolay Patrushev believes.

"After leaving the European Union, London redoubled its efforts to implement the Global Britain project. However, before embarking on attempts to restore its imperial grandeur, the British should sort out problems at home," Patrushev told the weekly Argumenty i Fakty in an interview. He believes that under the Global Britain logo, London plans to use its age-old methods to rebuild its empire.

"This is a good occasion for Britain and the countries and peoples that once experienced British colonial oppression to stop and think," Patrushev stated.

He recalled that many people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland still refused to regard themselves as British, because, "the English for centuries pushed the Scots into the mountain regions, used cheap Welsh labor and brought Irish people to the colonies in the capacity of slaves."

"These people for centuries were treated with no less contempt than the Africans or Asians subjugated by Britain," Patrushev said.

He recalled that London's anti-Russian policy has had a long history.

"Starting from the end of the 19th century, Britain tried to pit Japan against Russia. It provoked the 1904-1905 war, as a result of which Moscow had to make considerable territorial concessions. A similar scenario was employed when the Munich Betrayal was signed with Nazi Germany," Patrushev said.