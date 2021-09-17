SCO nations urge early approval of convention on fight against global terrorism

MOSCOW, September 17./TASS/. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have called for the early approval of a comprehensive convention on the fight against international terrorism, says a declaration passed after the summit of the regional bloc on Friday.

"The parties deem as important the implementation of the resolution of the UN General Assembly and Security Council on countering terrorism and extremism, as well as the global anti-terrorism strategy of the UN, with respect to the national experience and the specific features of the states. They urge an early approval based on a consensus of a comprehensive convention on the battle against international terrorism," says the document.

The heads of state also emphasize that the strengthening and development of ties with the UN and its specialized institutions on the track of the fight against new challenges and threats to the economic, social, humanitarian and cultural development is a priority in the international activity of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. "The UN, as a universal organization with generally recognized legitimacy, plays a central role in maintaining peace and security around the world, facilitating universal development and deepening international cooperation," the declaration states.

"With this in view, the member countries support the strengthening of the weight and enhancing the efficiency of the UN through gradual reforming, as well as a constant strengthening of its potentials with an aim of an adequate and prompt reaction to the challenges and threats," the declaration said.

The SCO nations also back the initiatives of the UN Global Compact regarding human rights, labor relations, environmental protection and the fight against corruption.

The declaration also supported the intentions of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan to seek non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council in 2027-2028, 2028-2029 and 2039-2040 accordingly.

The SCO member countries work on the premise that "openness for cooperation with other states, international and regional organizations is a major principle in the activity" of the bloc. "The parties attach great importance to the involvement of observer nations and SCO dialogue partners in SCO’S economic and humanitarian events and projects," it added.

They also spoke in favor of continuing interaction with the observer nations and dialogue partners with a focus on engaging the potentials of these countries for the implementation of joint projects, first of all on the track of high technologies, agriculture, transport, as well as investment cooperation, with an aim to contribute to mutual development and prosperity in the region," the declaration said.