Plans for US air defense in Ukraine is Russia's 'red line' — Duma committee chief

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The intention to deploy US air defense weapons in Ukraine is "red line" for Russia. Should these plans materialize, Russia must reserve the right to take retaliatory steps, the chairman of the State Duma's committee on defense, Vladimir Shamanov (of the United Russia party), said at the party's round-table discussion devoted to Russia's protection from external threats.

"The Americans' intention to deploy US air defense weapons in Ukraine is an unequivocally red line for Russia. We should reserve the right to take corresponding retaliatory measures to ensure this component should by no means be available to the irresponsible leaders of our neighbors," Shamanov said. "We cannot afford to let them have such weapons."

Earlier, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for the reintegration of uncontrolled territories, Alexey Reznikov, during his working visit to the United States said at a meeting with the president of Jamestown Foundation, Glen Howard, that Ukraine was calling upon the US to deploy American air defense weapons in its territory. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine's call for deploying US air defense weapons in its territory proved the provocative nature of Kiev's policies in the region and towards Russia.