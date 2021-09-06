Russia ready to take part in new government announcement ceremony in Kabul — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, September 6. /TASS/. Russia will gladly participate in the ceremony marking the announcement of a new Afghan government if it is an inclusive one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday.

"We want to support the government forming process if this government reflects the whole spectrum of the Afghan society, including the Taliban (outlawed in Russia - TASS) and other ethnic groups, not just Pashtuns, such as Uzbeks, Hazaras and Tajiks. Only such an inclusive government can ensure a sustainable move forward to a new life. If this is what we are talking about, I believe that we will gladly take part in this ceremony with other invited countries that yield influence over the situation in this country," he answered a TASS question.

A Taliban representative told Al Jazeera earlier on Monday that the movement had invited Russia as well as Turkey, China, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to attend the event where the new Afghan government will be revealed.