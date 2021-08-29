US confirms strike in Kabul targeting ISIS-K car with explosives

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. The United States has confirmed that its forces delivered a drone strike in Kabul targeting a vehicle with explosives ISIS-K (Islamic State Khorasan, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia) militants planned to use to stage a terror attack in Kabul airport, according to the statement by Bill Urban, US Central Command spokesman, released on Sunday.

"U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport," the document says. "We are confident we successfully hit the target."

According to Urban, "significant secondary explosions" that followed the strike at the vehicle "indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material."

"We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats," the statement says.

The Ariana News Afghan television channel reported earlier on Sunday that six people, including four children, were killed in the strike, which destroyed two vehicles and partially ruined a dwelling house.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera said citing a Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman that the terrorist planned to use the car to attack the airport.