Taliban asks US to keep diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after troop pullout - media

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are asking the United States to preserve its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of its troops, the Washington Post reported on Friday citing a source.

According to the newspaper, Washington is considering the idea but no final decision has been taken yet. If they do decide to stay on, then the US embassy would resume its operation.

The US Department of State said on August 15 that embassy staff had been evacuated to the territory of Kabul airport.

The Washington Post suggested that the Taliban’s request stems from their striving for recognition by the world community.

Apart from that, according to the newspaper’s sources, the United States is taking part in talks on the future management of Kabul airport, which also involve Turkey, the Taliban and the private sector.

US Army units were deployed to Kabul airport to ensure the evacuation of American nationals, citizens of allied countries, and refugees. The US authorities plan to complete the evacuation by August 31.