Merkel, Biden discuss situation in Afghanistan, evacuation — Cabinet

BERLIN, August 18. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Afghanistan and evacuation issues in a phone call on Wednesday, the Federal Cabinet reported.

The chancellor and the president agreed on further close cooperation, including between the Bundeswehr and US security forces at the airport of Kabul, the report said. Merkel and Biden agreed that it was necessary to evacuate as many people in need of help as possible, it said.

The Federal Cabinet reported that also on Wednesday, Chancellor Merkel had a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and thanked him for logistic support in the evacuation of German nationals from Afghanistan. German planes were refueling in Tashkent.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in American history. On August 15, Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced he was stepping down and then fled the country. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.