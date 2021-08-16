Western media inadequately covering latest events in Afghanistan — Russian envoy in Kabul

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Western media outlets are inadequately covering the latest developments in Afghanistan, presenting a damning picture, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Monday.

"Are Western media outlets putting out accurate reports? They are writing a lot about us as well," he pointed out.

"Many journalists are biased. I worked at our embassy in the United States for eight years and they have a specific feature there: journalists need some hot news as they are working to make money. That is why, naturally, both the television and newspapers are motivated to make a sensation out of everything, some thriller. That is why, they cover events inadequately. Moreover, you understand, they may be kept in the clutches of some ideological considerations but they have to be more realistic and look what is happening here and now," he said.

The fighters of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance on Sunday and started to take control of government buildings, the Al Arabiya TV Channel reported. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban later announced that it had established control of all the districts in the Afghan capital.