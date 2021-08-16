Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 21,000 for the first time since June 29

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 20,765 to 6,621,601 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday. The number of new daily cases fell below 21,000 for the first time since June 29, when 20,616 cases had been identified.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate was 0.31%.

In particular, 1,489 cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 1,383 in St. Petersburg, 1,362 in the Moscow region, 529 in the Sverdlovsk region and 528 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Russia’s active coronavirus cases have increased to 550,379, the highest number since January 13.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow recorded 1,489 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since March 31.

The total number of cases has reached 1,543,648. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.1%. As many as 1,954 cases were confirmed in the city on Sunday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 54 to 26,651 in the past day and recoveries rose by 2,152 to 1,412,329.

There are currently 104,668 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia went up by 806 in the past 24 hours compared to 816 on the previous day, bringing the total to 171,305.

Therefore, the daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia has been exceeding 800 for five days in a row.

The provisional death rate has risen to 2.59%.

In particular, Moscow reported 54 deaths followed by St. Petersburg (44), the Irkutsk Region (34) and the Krasnodar Region (33).

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 15,601 to 5,899,917 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.1% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,152 recoveries were reported in Moscow in the past day, 1,794 in St. Petersburg, 1,530 in the Moscow region and 510 in the Krasnoyarsk region.