Taliban vows safety to foreign diplomats, neighboring states

CAIRO, August 14. /TASS/. The radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) assured in an address on Friday that it posed no threat to neighboring countries, foreign diplomats and staffers of international organizations working in the country.

"We would like to once again reassure our neighbors that we, on our part, will not create any problems for them. Apart from that, we would like to assure everyone that we pose no threat to diplomats and staffers of embassies, consulates and international organizations," reads a statement, posted on Twitter by Mohammad Naeem, the official spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar.

The statement says that Taliban would do its best to create "an atmosphere of security and trust" in the country.

Afghanistan’s security situation deteriorated significantly in April after US President Joe Biden announced that the American armed forces’ operation there which became the US’ longest foreign military campaign was coming to an end. Against this background, the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has been stepping up the pace of its offensive in several directions. According to the data from several open sources as well as the claims of the Taliban itself, the radicals are controlling from 60% to 85% of the country’s territory, including the areas along the border with five countries: Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

A number of international organizations and countries, including Denmark, India, Canada, Norway, Spain and Finland announced they were reducing the staff of their diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, or suspending their work for an indefinite period of time.