TASS, August 13.. The Taliban has taken control of the city of Lashkar Gah, capital of Afghanistan’s Helmand Province located in the south of the country, AFP reported on Friday, citing an Afghan security service source.

According to the source, the Taliban imposed a 48-hour ceasefire for civilians and military to evacuate from the city.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the radical movement Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on his Twitter page that the Provinces of Herat, Kandahar, Helmand and Badghis are fully under the Taliban control.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced that the US military operation, the longest foreign campaign in US history, will be wrapped up. The country is plunging into growing turmoil amid this background as the Taliban is ramping up the scale of its offensives in several directions. According to information of various open sources and the Taliban claims, the radicals are in control of between 60% and 85% of the country’s territory, including districts along the borders with five states: Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.