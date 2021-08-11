Latvia-Belarus border has spots requiring tighter supervision — army commander

RIGA, August 11. /TASS/. The Latvian-Belarusian border is not equipped well enough, it has several spots that should be monitored more closely, Latvia’s Commander of the National Armed Forces Leonids Kalnins said on Wednesday.

"The border is not very well equipped," he told the Latvian Radio. According to him, the border with Belarus has "paths that are marked on the ground and on maps, with reinforced patrolling along them." The Latvian National Armed Forces was providing assistance to the state border control service even before an emergency was declared on the border with Belarus, he recalled. "We were fully ready even before the government decision to introduce the emergency," he said.

Kalnins underlined that the army is now addressing the task of finding accommodation for migrants that infiltrate Latvia from Belarus. "According to the government decision made yesterday, the National Armed Forces should find places and infrastructure to accommodate these illegal migrants, this is our main task now," he said.