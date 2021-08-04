Uzbekistan to boost cooperation with Russia in protecting children’s rights — official

TASHKENT, August 4. /TASS/. Uzbekistan is determined to boost cooperation with Russia in protecting children’s rights, Uzbek Children's Rights Commissioner Alia Yunusova said on Wednesday.

"We need to preserve what was created through cooperation in the field of child protection. We are ready to further boost this multifaceted cooperation," she pointed out, addressing an online conference dubbed "Protection of Children’s Rights: Cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan," which also involved Children’s Rights Commissioner for the Russian President Anna Kuznetsova.

According to Yunusova, related organizations in the two countries should unite their efforts to protect children’s rights such as the right to live with their parents and the right to an education. In particular, the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of passenger services between countries have separated the families of numerous Uzbek labor migrants working in Russia. "That said, issues related to the protection of the fight of Uzbek migrants’ children in Russia remain relevant," Yunusova stressed.

Yunusova and Kuznetsova paid special attention to the need to bring back home the kids whose parents had taken them to Syria and other trouble spots in the Middle East. They also emphasized the need to rehabilitate those kids and help them integrate into normal life.

The Russian and Uzbek children’s rights commissioners signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in protecting the rights and interests of children.