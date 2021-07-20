Russia to welcome India’s role in Afghanistan’s post-conflict recovery, diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Moscow would welcome India’s active participation in a settlement format for Afghanistan later on, after the conflict is resolved, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said during an online discussion of the international Valdai discussion club.

"India’s future efforts, in a more expanded format will only be welcomed. This expanded format will involve Afghanistan’s post-conflict development. Here, India’s clout and its role are rather significant," he specified.

The diplomat noted that India cannot participate in the format of the expanded group of three because it does not have any influence on the Taliban (outlawed in Russia). "The format of the ‘Extended Troika’ with the participation of Russia, the US, China and Pakistan is convened exclusively to facilitate the launch of the intra-Afghan talks leading to national accord. Only countries that have an unequivocal influence on both sides [of the conflict] participate," the envoy explained.

Additionally, the contradictions of India and Pakistan are being projected on the situation in Afghanistan. "The Indians suspect the Pakistanis of striving to use Afghanistan as a strategic rear. <...> The Pakistanis suspect India of wanting to use Afghan territories to harm Pakistan’s interests. This is their affair. As they say, a plague on both your houses," he concluded.

At the end of last week in Doha, a two-day meeting was held between a high-level delegation from Afghanistan and Taliban representatives. Following the meeting, the parties adopted a brief statement on the intention to continue peace negotiations. Head of the government delegation Abdullah Abdullah, who is also Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, vowed that the Afghan government was committed to a political settlement of the conflict. Afghan observers note, however, that the final statement mentioned neither a reduction in combat intensity, nor a truce.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.