Martial law declared in Haiti after President’s assassination — Acting Prime Minister

HAVANA, July 7. /TASS/. Acting Prime Minister of Haiti Claude Joseph claimed that the Council of Ministers decided to declare martial law after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday.

"After the emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, we decided to declare martial law across the country," he said on state TV.

The official called on all forces of the public to unite for protection of democracy and stressed that the assassins will be punished in accordance with the law.

President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during a midnight attack on his residence Tuesday. First Lady Martine Moise was also wounded and hospitalized, but later died in the hospital. Acting Prime Minister urged the population to remain calm, assuring that the "security situation in the country remains under control of that Haiti National Police and Armed Forces."