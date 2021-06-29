Russia and US may cooperate on nuclear non-proliferation and climate change - Biden

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have a chance to cooperate in such areas as nuclear non-proliferation and climate change, US President Joe Biden said during a virtual fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee.

"I made clear to President Putin in Russia that relations between America should be stable and predictable, we should be able to cooperate where we have our interests, on nuclear non-proliferation and climate change," Biden said, according to the White House.

Speaking on the differences between Russia and the US, Biden stressed that he would respond in case of possible cyber attacks or interference in the US economy.

"We're in a race for the 21st Century, for who is going to have the strongest economy in the 21st Century. And the rest of the world's not waiting around. We have more to do, and we have to move fast, and move quickly," Biden emphasized.

The US leader also said that during his trip to Europe he stated that China should honor "the same rules of the road for a global economy of the 21st Century."

"The bottom line of all this at home and abroad is that we're proving that our democracy can deliver for the people when autocrats are betting we can't. But we've got a lot more to do," he said.

The Russian-US summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on June 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden discussed the state and the prospects of the further development of bilateral relations, the issues of strategic security, as well as international matters, including cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and ironing out regional conflicts. The leaders also announced that the US and Russian ambassadors would return to Moscow and Washington.