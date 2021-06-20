Turkish president welcomes Russia’s decision to resume air service

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Russia’s decision to resume air service with his country, the Ankara-based state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

"Other states started to gradually remove our country from their lists of restrictions. We welcome the decision, made by Russia after France," Erdogan said, while unveiling a hotel in Antalya.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Friday that air service with Turkey would resume on June 22. Russia restricted flights to Turkey from April 15 because of the growing number of coronavirus cases there. The number of flights was reduced to two per week. They are operated by Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines. Prior to that, flights to Turkey were operated by S7 Airlines, Ural Airlines, Azur Air, Nordwind Airlines, Royal Flight, Utair, Pobeda and Red Wings.