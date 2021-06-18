US top diplomat Blinken discussed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Poland’s Rau

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Friday night and discussed among other issues a possible threat posed by the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to the European energy security, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau," the statement reads. "Secretary Blinken emphasized the strength of our Polish-American partnership to NATO and the Transatlantic community in addressing regional and global challenges."

"The Secretary also discussed our cooperation with Poland to address the threat posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to European energy security," according to the statement.