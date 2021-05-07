Czech Deputy PM Hamacek fires official that leaked his plans to procure Sputnik V vaccine

The information was later confirmed by Hamacek himself.

PRAGUE, May 7. /TASS/. Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Jan Hamacek made a decision to relieve the governor of the Pardubice Region Martin Netolicky from his office in the observational council of the Czech Postal Service, local media reported Friday.

"I can confirm that I have removed Martin Netolicky from the Czech Postal Service observational council today," the politician said.

Hamacek made this decision after Netolicky confirmed to the media that Hamacek himself told him about his plan to visit Russia and bring a large number of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. According to Netolicky, the Deputy Prime Minister told him that he has "already negotiated everything with the Russian side."

On Tuesday, the SeznamZpravy website claimed that Hamacek planned to visit Moscow on April 19 in order negotiate a cover-up of the scandal regarding the 2014 explosions at arms depots in Vrbetice in exchange for a shipment of Sputnik V, as well as Moscow’s agreement to hold the Russia-US summit in Prague.

On Wednesday, the Deputy Prime Minister stated his intention to apply for a criminal case over charges of libel and demand about 400,000 euro in compensation of moral damages. He underscored that the allegations, put forth against him in the report, are "totally false."

On Friday, Netolicky disclosed that he tried to contact Hamacek after receiving news of his dismissal in order to receive explanations, but was unable to do so.

"I called Mr. Hamacek, but he did not respond and did not call me back," Netolicky said.