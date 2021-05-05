Kyrgyzstan faces the most serious economic crisis over the past years, says president

BISHKEK, May 5. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s economy is going through the most serious crisis over the past years, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said in Bishkek on Wednesday.
"The economy is facing the most severe situation over the past years, and the budget deficit has reached 20 bln soms (nearly $235 mln)," Japarov said.
According to the president, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Central Asian republic has failed to fully restore trade and economic ties with other states. Nevertheless, Japarov hopes the country will manage to overcome the current economic crisis and "break the deadlock.".