Lukashenko strips over 80 former military and law enforcement personnel of ranks

MINSK, May 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued an order to deprive more than 80 former servicemen and personnel of various law enforcement agencies of their military and special ranks over discrediting actions amid the escalation of the situation in the country, the presidential press service reported on Tuesday.

"In the period of the aggravation of the social and political situation in the country, for the purposes of its destabilization, some servicemen and personnel of the law enforcement agencies instigated protest sentiments in society, organized and participated in unauthorized measures, posted extremist materials in the Internet, called for radical actions, published the personal data of public officers, journalists and law enforcers and came up with accusations, insults and threats against them," the statement says.

Considering the nature and the gravity of unlawful acts committed, the heads of defense, security and law enforcement agencies raised an issue before the head of state "to deprive the afore-mentioned persons of military and special ranks," according to the statement.

The statement also says that "over 80 former servicemen and personnel of various law enforcement agencies have been deprived of their military and special ranks."