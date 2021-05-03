Russian envoy explains Moscow’s retaliation against Brussels sanctions

BRUSSELS, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, has provided explanations to the European Commission and the European External Action Service regarding Moscow’s measures taken in retaliation against Brussels’ unilateral actions and stressed the importance of improving bilateral relations, as follows from a statement released by Russia’s permanent mission at the EU on Monday.

"On May 3, there was a meeting between Russia’s permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, on the one and, and Secretary-General of the European External Action service Stefano Sannino and European Commission’s Secretary-General Ylva Johansson, on the other hand," the statement runs.

"Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov provided additional explanations regarding the measures Russia introduced on April 30, 2021 in retaliation against the European Union’s unilateral decisions. The importance was stressed of diplomatic actions to straighten out the current unhealthy situation in the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels. The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness for this work," the diplomatic mission said.