Mexico’s foreign minister thanks Russia for helping hand in countering COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 28. / TASS /. Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed gratitude to Russia on behalf of the Mexican people for the assistance in countering COVID-19 on Wednesday during negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"I would like to convey hearty greetings from [Mexican] President Lopez Obrador to President Vladimir Putin. On behalf of President Lopez Obrador, I would like to convey the Mexican people’s gratitude for the assistance that Russia is providing in combating coronavirus. As we say here in Mexico, a friend in need is a friend indeed," the top diplomat stated.