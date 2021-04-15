US Treasury sanctions 16 entities, 16 individuals over Russia’s alleged election meddling

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The United States has imposed sanctions on 16 entities and 16 individuals, citing their involvement in Russia’s alleged interference in the 2020 US elections, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took sweeping action against 16 entities and 16 individuals who attempted to influence the 2020 US presidential election at the direction of the leadership of the Russian Government," the statement reads.

In particular, sanctions have been introduced against First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration Alexei Gromov, already blacklisted over the situation in Ukraine. Besides, the sanctions target the SouthFront, NewsFront and InfoRos news agencies and the Strategic Culture Foundation, as well as Denis Tyurin, who, according to the US authorities, "previously served in the GRU," Russian journalist Alexander Malkevich and the Foundation for National Values Protection that he used to head before 2020, the Association For Free Research And International Cooperation and the International Anti-Crisis Center expert organization.

The sanctioned individuals also include Pyotr Bychkov, Yulia Afanasyeva and Taras Pribyshin, who, according to Washington, work for Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. The US Department of the Treasury also sanctioned Russia’s Trans Logistic, Alkon and Yunidzhet companies for cooperation with the businessman.

Moreover, six Pakistani nationals and four companies have been blacklisted for ties with Russia’s Internet Research Agency, sanctioned for alleged interference in the 2016 US election.