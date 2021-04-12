President Aliyev: Baku awaiting answer on Iskander missiles allegedly used by Armenia

BAKU, April 12. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is waiting for a reply to its question about the Iskander-M missiles that Armenia had allegedly fired at the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

"Where did the Armenian army get these (Iskander) missiles from? These missiles shouldn’t have been there. This is clear evidence. Proof of Armenia’s war crime and we want an answer as to how these lethal weapons got into Armenia’s hands. So far, we haven’t received a reply but we will," he vowed.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, Iskander missiles "were used after Shusha’s liberation." "The information we have is sufficient. We are simply waiting for an official explanation," he emphasized.

On April 2, Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) demonstrated the wreckage of Iskander missiles that Baku claims Armenia had allegedly used against Azerbaijan at the height of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the fall of 2020. An ANAMA spokesman said that the missile shrapnel that was uncovered belonged to the Iskander-M system.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the same day that Iskander missiles had not been utilized during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the autumn of 2020. "This [the missiles’ non-use] was confirmed," he said, adding that the Kremlin was unaware where the fragment allegedly found by the Azerbaijani side had come from.