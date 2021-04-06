Uzbekistan ready to produce Sputnik V vaccine

TASHKENT, April 6. /TASS/. Uzbekistan is ready to start producing the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the near future and awaits representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for assessment of manufacturing site, Director of the pharmaceutical industry development agency of the Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Healthcare Sardor Kariev told TASS on Tuesday.

"We sent a letter to RDIF that we have several manufacturing sites technically capable to produce the Sputnik V, so that they come and assess production sites, capacities, and then it will be possible to talk about the timeframe," the official said.

Uzbekistan suggests producing the vaccine at GMP certified plants with large capacities, which are making aseptic pharmaceuticals, Kariev said. "I can confidently say we are actually ready," he noted.

Potential supplies will depend on the quantity of the substance Russia will be able to deliver, Kariev noted.

Negotiations on purchase of the Russian vaccine continue, the director said. The Sputnik V can be registered in Uzbekistan in coming months but it can be delivered to the country without registration by September 1, he added.