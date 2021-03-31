Mexico receives third batch of Russia’s Sputnik V

The Russian jab will be used to continue the vaccination campaign by administering second doses of the vaccine for Mexico City seniors aged over 60, the newspaper noted.

MEXICO CITY, March 31. /TASS/. The third shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Mexico on Wednesday, El Universal reported on its digital version.

The country receives the first batch in February and the second one in early March.

Earlier, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the decision to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination campaign out of fear that a third wave might hit the country. According to him, military doctors will be involved in the efforts to inoculate people.

The Mexican Health Ministry believes that the country has had 2.42 million COVID-19 cases, including 31,900 in the past 24 hours. Currently, 1.77 million infected people have recovered.