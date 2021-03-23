Moscow in talks with Vienna on possible supplies of Sputnik V vaccine

VIENNA, March 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Vienna are in talks on possible supplies of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and on its production in Austria, Russian Ambassador to that country Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Tuesday.

"Moscow and Vienna, especially in the recent period, have been maintaining intense dialogue on issues of combating Covid-19, including possible supplies and production of the effective Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Austria. And I am absolutely sure we can count on the desired result to everyone’s benefit," he told an online roundtable meeting organized by the Russian-Austrian Sochi Dialogue public forum.